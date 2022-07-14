ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Goodwill’s Christmas in July Takes Place this Weekend

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago
Christmas trees, garlands, indoor/outdoor lighting, stockings, Santa hats, festive decor and other yuletide items will be sold at bargain prices during Goodwill’s Christmas in July event on Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17 at all Middle Tennessee locations.

Each of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee’s 28 retail stores will have hundreds of donated items — most pre-loved but some new in original packaging — for sale while supplies last.

“This unique event was so popular with shoppers when we held it for the first time last year — we knew we wanted to bring it back,” explained Leisa Wamsley, Goodwill’s Vice President of Donated Goods. “So we have been gathering Christmas-themed items from among the goods our generous donors have given since last December, and we are thrilled that we have plenty of great items for each store to offer a wide selection.”

Purchases at the Christmas in July event, just like purchases from Goodwill’s stores on all other days, benefit the organization’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment.

Goodwill stores will be open normal hours — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. Goodwill’s two Outlets will not participate in the event.

About Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers can be found online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1-800-545-9231.

Cheatham County Source

