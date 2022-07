On April 17, 2022, Marco Island Police Department Police Officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion occurring at 869 Robin Court, Marco Island. During this response, narcotics were observed which led to the service of two search warrants for the location. During this investigation numerous items of narcotics and firearms were discovered and seized. One person was arrested and charged at the time.

