High Point, NC

C35's 2023 team wins three in Georgia

By JOHN CATE JCATE@SANFORDHERALD.COM
 5 days ago
Although their playoff run didn’t last as long as they had hoped, the U17/2023 version of C35 Baseball’s National team won their share over the weekend and the early part of this week, as well.

While the U16 team was making a run all the way to the finals of a 44-team regional tournament in High Point, the C35 2023 National team, also featuring several players with local connections, posted a 3-1-2 record in six games during the WWBA 2023 Grads or 17U National Championship tournament, which 434 teams from all across the United States, of which 128 advanced from pool play to a single-elimination knockout bracket. Teams were guaranteed to play at least seven games, weather permitting, but just like in North Carolina, bad weather caused all sorts of issues with scheduling the weekend games. Many tied games were not resolved, and other games were played under time limits or reduced to as few as five innings.

High Point, NC
