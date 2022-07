Dennis N. Wiemann, 71, Des Moines, formerly of Belmond, died July 15, 2022 at the Stratford Care Center. Services will be July 23 at 2 p.m. at Ewing Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

BELMOND, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO