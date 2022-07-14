ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused of Killing Navy Sailor in Pt. Loma Arrested in Decades-Old Cold Case

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Murder victim Larry Joe Breen. Courtesy San Diego Police

A man accused of killing a Navy sailor in Point Loma more than three decades ago has been arrested in Tennessee and is due to be extradited to San Diego to face a murder charge, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Brian Scott Koehl, 51, is accused in the 1990 murder of 32-year-old Larry Joe Breen, who prosecutors say was stabbed in the neck multiple times.

The DA’s Office says Breen, a petty officer and cook stationed aboard the USS Fox CG-33, was preparing to move into a home near the intersection of Nimitz Boulevard and Locust Street around the time of his death.

On May 25, 1990, Breen’s body was found slumped against a fence in the home’s backyard, while his car was found abandoned more than a mile away, according to the DA’s Office.

Though the case went cold, a re-examination of the evidence led to the development of an “investigative lead,” which prompted the arrest and murder charge against Koehl.

Prosecutors said the case’s re-examination was conducted with the assistance of the DA’s Cold Homicide and Research Genealogy Effort, which uses investigative genetic genealogy to try to identify suspects by matching DNA left at crime scenes with those of relatives found on ancestry databases.

Perhaps most notably, the method was used to identify the Golden State Killer, while locally, investigators are using genetic genealogy more and more to identify suspects in murder investigations that have long gone dormant.

Koehl was arrested by San Diego police and the FBI on Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee and is due to appear in a Knox County courtroom on Thursday. Officials have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing, nor the relationship, if any, between Koehl and Breen.

