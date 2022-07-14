ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Build Muscle and Lose Fat with Lean Bulking

By Robbie Wild Hudson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video from Canadian bodybuilder Jeff Nippard shows the ins and outs of a full lean bulking day of eating by demonstrating how to eat to build muscle and lose fat. A lean bulk means a clean bulk where you’re trying to gain as much muscle as possible, with...

