How to Build Muscle and Lose Fat with Lean Bulking

Learn how to build muscle without lifting heavier with these great tips from Jeremy Ethier. “When it comes to how to build muscle, we all know the importance of progressive overload. However, what most of us fail to realize is that the progressive overload principle isn’t limited to just adding more weight to an exercise. By definition it simply means doing more than you’ve done before, which places greater tension on your muscles overtime and causes them to grow. And there are a variety of ways to accomplish this without the need to add on more weight (i.e. you’ll be able to progressive overload at home). In this video, I’ll show you how to build muscle without heavy weights, so you can continue maximizing growth without lifting heavier.”

