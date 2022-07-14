Student member of school board to be seated in August

BRAYDEN WALLACE CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ROCK HALL — Rising Kent County High School senior Brayden Wallace will be joining the Board of Education as the 2022-23 student member.

Superintendent Karen Couch introduced Wallace as the new student member at the board’s June 13 meeting. His first meeting will be in August.

As the student member of the board, Wallace will be the voice of students in Kent County’s public schools.

According to the Board of Education handbook, which was revised April 14, the student member is a non-voting member, but has the right to express an opinion on all issues discussed in open session except personnel.

In a phone interview June 28, Wallace said that, for him, being student member of the board is “more about bridging the gap between the board and students and the family members that are involved in school.”

He said that while there is the opportunity for public comment at every board meeting, once that is over board members just continue with the meeting.

He said he wants to “take in” the opinions of people in the community and work to create a better school system.

Wallace said parents, teachers and students in the community with ideas and opinions they want heard and brought to the board can reach out to him via email (brayden.wallace@students.kent.k12.md.us) or going to https://linktr.ee/brayden_smob and pressing the “Lets Talk!” button.

He said he also plans to solicit opinions from people in the community by going out and talking to them.

One of Wallace’s major areas of concern is mental health among students, calling it “one of the biggest issues in our school now.”

He said he thinks people in general, not just members of the board, don’t realize how much mental health affects students, especially high schoolers.

“It’s just not that great right now. A lot of people are complaining but I don’t think a lot of people are reaching out to help right now,” he said.

Wallace said guidance counselors and social workers, especially those working at the high school, are always very busy.

“I don’t know how this would happen, but I would definitely like to have another guidance counselor or social worker at the high school. I think they are severely understaffed, in my opinion, for what they have to do,” he said.

In addition to being the student member of the school board, Wallace is the executive president of the Student Government Association, a founder of Kent County’s mental health club, and a member of the National Honor Society and Interact club. He has helped plan events like prom and fundraisers, and is employed.

“I think everything has kind of been building up. I build up these leadership roles, I brought my opinions about how I think things should be done in our school, and just taking the position and really using it to help the students,” he said.

Wallace said his being SGA executive president will allow him to bring the opinions of the SGA to the board and foster further connections.

Over the course of the year, Wallace said he is excited to learn about how the board runs and government process in general.

He said he also hopes being the student member will make him a better public speaker, something he said he currently struggles with.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity and very grateful for it,” he said.

Wallace will have an orientation with other student members of school boards in Maryland in early August.

After high school, Wallace said he plans to go to college and pursue a career working with burn patients or behavioral therapy.