Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray earned Summer League MVP honors after averaging 23.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, the NBA announced Monday. Murray, 21, was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after earning All-American honors at Iowa. In his debut in the California Classic, Murray led the Kings to an 86-68 win against the Golden State Warriors with 26 points and eight rebounds. A week later, he hit a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime against the Orlando Magic.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO