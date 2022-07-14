ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL’s Troy Vincent, IFAF’s Pierre Trochet announced as co-chairs of ‘Vision28’ Group to spearhead flag football’s efforts for Olympic inclusion

By NFL
americanfootballinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierre Trochet, President of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the National Football League (NFL), have today been announced as co-chairs of the newly formed “Vision28” Group to lead flag football’s efforts towards inclusion at Olympic Games Los Angeles...

www.americanfootballinternational.com

HBCU Gameday

Eddie George building Tennessee State for sustained success

A year ago, Eddie George was facing the task of heading into his first season as a head coach at Tennessee State with zero games on any sideline. You would never know that by just watching Tuesday’s Ohio Valley Conference Media Day. The former All-Pro running back sounded like a seasoned veteran after just one season under his belt. He spoke about his desire to elevate the program to a new level.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Projecting the Packers' 2022 record

The Green Bay Packers have won the NFC North each of the last three seasons with head coach Matt LaFleur at the helm. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs. Is there any reason to believe the Packers won't win the division yet again?. They used their two first-round draft...
GREEN BAY, WI

