ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Part-time para at Silver Summit Elementary Academy. - South Summit School District

Park Record
 5 days ago

$17-20 per hour. One full time (benefit eligible)...

classifieds.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

More hateful graffiti reported outside Summit Park residence

A Summit Park woman who has been the target of hateful graffiti outside of her home reported on Sunday her place was vandalized again. The woman told authorities graffiti was spray-painted on her outside apartment wall while she was at work. Images of the suspect were captured on a home-security camera that the woman installed in response to the vandalism.
SUMMIT PARK, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Texas pair arrested for suspected drugs on Interstate 80

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a request from Wasatch County authorities on Sunday to locate a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 and initiated a traffic stop. Upon investigation, deputies discovered the license plates did not match the vehicle carrying them. Neither the driver nor passenger had a valid driver license and the car was impounded.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy