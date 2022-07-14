Part-time para at Silver Summit Elementary Academy. - South Summit School District

A Summit Park woman who has been the target of hateful graffiti outside of her home reported on Sunday her place was vandalized again. The woman told authorities graffiti was spray-painted on her outside apartment wall while she was at work. Images of the suspect were captured on a home-security camera that the woman installed in response to the vandalism.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a request from Wasatch County authorities on Sunday to locate a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 and initiated a traffic stop. Upon investigation, deputies discovered the license plates did not match the vehicle carrying them. Neither the driver nor passenger had a valid driver license and the car was impounded.
On July 9, 1995, Jerry Garcia played his last concert with the Grateful Dead at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The last song of the set was “Box of Rain,” which, fittingly, is about the winding journey through life. Exactly one month later, the beloved “Captain Trips” bid the...
