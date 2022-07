The 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby takes place on Monday on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. The eight sluggers participating this year will likely be preparing by lifting a little bit extra in the weight room, eating a second bowl of Wheaties and, well, practicing hitting home runs. The Derby is one of the most watched events Major League Baseball puts on, so millions upon millions will be tuned in -- hoping for nonstop dingers -- likely putting some extra pressure on these professional dinger-makers.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO