The T-Mobile Home Run Derby is happening tonight! The field features a downright electric mix of young and old, power and skill, past, present and future. I cannot wait. Every competitor has a real chance to win this thing; otherwise, they wouldn't be here. But because I am a professional prognosticator, or at least someone who types many words very fast about baseball hopefully for your amusement and enlightenment, I must make some predictions. So here are your 2022 Home Run Derby Power Rankings. Any of these guys could win. Here's a semi-educated guess at who might when the event begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO