Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains around $22,000, as it hovers around a critical region. For the rally to continue, bulls want to see the price hold above $21,500 which is in confluence with the 20-day moving average. Since Bitcoin’s plummet from $45,000, this moving average has had 6 retests and 6 rejections, so the $21,500 is a must hold price level. If price fails to successfully retest and flop the daily trend after a 60% drop in 4 months, this would be a telling sign of weakness in the market.

STOCKS ・ 47 MINUTES AGO