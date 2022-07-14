ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Four Teenage Boys and Three Girls Beat an Elderly Man to Death in Philadelphia

By Camille Hutchison
parentherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenagers - four boys and three girls - were involved in a crime which led to the death of a 73-year-old man. The Philadelphia Police Department recently released disturbing surveillance footage on Friday of the deadly attack, which happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 24. In the footage,...

www.parentherald.com

Comments / 3

GV Mike
5d ago

why is a 10 year old on the streets at 3 in the morning. parents need to be locked up with all these young thugs. throw away the keys.

Reply
4
Karen Morrill
5d ago

so now the teen's will go home? this is evil!! put them and parents in JAIL...I DON'T CARE THE AGES.THEIR IS NEEDS TO BE STOPPED..KIDS ON THE STREETS ALL NIGHT.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of slitting wife’s throat and killing her because she burned his passport

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested this week for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to clean up the scene afterwards. According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at 8:49 a.m., officers conducted a well-being check at a residence on Ballard Street. When they arrived, officers and members of the Seminole County Fire Department found Nhu Quynh Pham deceased in her apartment.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Juvenile Delinquency#North Philadelphia#Police Precinct#Violent Crime#Abc News#Daily Mail
Daily Beast

Smiling Teens Caught on Camera Killing Elderly Man With Traffic Cone, Cops Say

Sickening video released by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens smile and record as they beat an elderly man to death with traffic cones. The man, identified by local TV station NBC 10 as James Lambert, was taken to the hospital early June 24 but died the following day from his head injuries, police said. (Cops said Lambert was 72 years old, while the local outlet reported he was 73.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide

Police are desperate to find a 6-year-old Minnesota girl who was missing when her mother was found dead at home on Saturday afternoon. Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed via a statement on Facebook that Lisa Wade, 39 was "dead from an apparent suicide" after authorities arrived at her residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct in Northfield. However, authorities cannot locate little girl Elle Ragin.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KYW News Radio

Police try to determine if Philadelphia man, charged with murdering 3 men, killed others

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police have arrested a Philadelphia man who they say targeted SEPTA bus riders, seemingly at random, killing three men he didn’t know. Derick Jones, 21, has been charged with murder. He is suspected of killing 20-year-old Zamir Syrus in June and, a week ago, gunning down Tyheim Tucker, 21, and Justin Smith, 20, on their way home from work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying

Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Mother of 4-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out

OAK CLIFF, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The mother of a 4-year-old who died after being attacked by a friend's dogs on Saturday is speaking out. The mother of 4-year-old Lea Freeman told CBS 11 her daughter should still be alive. She said her daughter was excited to start kindergarten and instead of planning for school, she's now planning her daughter's funeral.

Comments / 0

Community Policy