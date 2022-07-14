Today’s Taste: One-Pan Beef & Asparagus
Quick and easy meals are my go-to on a busy weekday night. This One-Pan Beef & Asparagus dish is just what you need to cut back on the dishes while serving multiple mouths!
INGREDIENTS
- Top round cut of beef
- 1 bundle of asparagus
- ½ white onion
- 1/2 cup teriyaki marinade or sauce
- 2 tbsps sesame oil
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Optional
- Sliced avocado
- Red pepper flakes to taste
RECIPE
- Cube beef to ½-1 inch cubes and dice onion. Salt and pepper to taste.
- Cut asparagus into 1.5 inch spears, tossing the butts (bottom 1-2 inches of veggie).
- Preheat a large pan on stove over medium heat.
- Add 1 tbsp of sesame oil and brown beef and onions for about 5 minutes. Add the teriyaki sauce, bring to boil, and then reduce to let it thicken for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and place in a bowl. Wipe out pan and replace to stove top on medium heat.
- Toss the asparagus with 1 tbsp of sesame oil and garlic powder.
- Add to pan, and cook for ~7 minutes with lid on, until asparagus is a bright green.
- Add asparagus to beef bowl and toss. Serve and enjoy!
Optional
- Add cubed chicken breast for extra protein.
- Slice some avocado for a side and enjoy with the dish.
- Add some red pepper flakes to the entire dish for a little kick of heat.
Recipe and photos by Jillian Jones, Forkin’ Tasty. Follow her recipes on Instagram and Facebook.
