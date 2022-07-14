ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Today’s Taste: One-Pan Beef & Asparagus

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mt3NK_0gf734Xp00

Quick and easy meals are my go-to on a busy weekday night. This One-Pan Beef & Asparagus dish is just what you need to cut back on the dishes while serving multiple mouths!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Adyzj_0gf734Xp00
Cube beef.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJIl2_0gf734Xp00
Add diced onion and salt and pepper.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHYme_0gf734Xp00
Saute the beef and onions.

INGREDIENTS

  • Top round cut of beef
  • 1 bundle of asparagus
  • ½ white onion
  • 1/2 cup teriyaki marinade or sauce
  • 2 tbsps sesame oil
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Optional

  • Sliced avocado
  • Red pepper flakes to taste
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JemB9_0gf734Xp00
Add the oil to the asparagus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTX6P_0gf734Xp00
Cook asparagus.

RECIPE

  1. Cube beef to ½-1 inch cubes and dice onion. Salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Cut asparagus into 1.5 inch spears, tossing the butts (bottom 1-2 inches of veggie).
  3. Preheat a large pan on stove over medium heat.
  4. Add 1 tbsp of sesame oil and brown beef and onions for about 5 minutes. Add the teriyaki sauce, bring to boil, and then reduce to let it thicken for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and place in a bowl. Wipe out pan and replace to stove top on medium heat.
  5. Toss the asparagus with 1 tbsp of sesame oil and garlic powder.
  6. Add to pan, and cook for ~7 minutes with lid on, until asparagus is a bright green.
  7. Add asparagus to beef bowl and toss. Serve and enjoy!

Optional

  1. Add cubed chicken breast for extra protein.
  2. Slice some avocado for a side and enjoy with the dish.
  3. Add some red pepper flakes to the entire dish for a little kick of heat.

Recipe and photos by Jillian Jones, Forkin’ Tasty. Follow her recipes on Instagram and Facebook.

P.S. Try the kale and quinoa greek salad.

Comments / 0

Related
Today's Transitions

Caregiving: A Spiritual Journey

About 15 years ago, I was semiretired and looking for something to do. My good friend, who had recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, was in need of some part-time assistance, and I offered my services. It was a great match!. At first, the caregiving was primarily minor help...
HEALTH
Today's Transitions

Two Books To Add To Your Summer Reading List

If you’re looking for a funny beach read this summer, be sure to pick up Lessons in Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus. Set in 1960s California, this novel will make you chuckle while it also tackles the more weighty issues of feminism at a time when women weren’t allowed to do much. Check it out if there’s a Mrs. Maisel-sized hole in your life that needs to be filled.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Today's Transitions

Social Strategies For Solo Living

Human beings are social creatures. We need other people to share a story or a joke, unload our feelings, or give us a hug. That sense of belonging we get from our place in a social group, neighborhood, or community is essential to our mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Belonging allows us to feel safe, increases our feelings of self-worth, and reduces anxiety and stress.
LOUISVILLE, KY
myrecipes.com

My Favorite Summer Dessert Uses Only 3 Ingredients and Takes Just 10 Minutes

My favorite summer desserts are those that are crazy easy to toss together and highlight the bounty of summer fruits which are in such abundance. If I don't have to turn on my oven and heat up the kitchen, so much the better. And if it is a dessert with a recipe so simple, I can just memorize it? Now we are really off to the races.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt And Pepper#Cut Of Beef#Sesame Oil#Food Drink#Pan Beef Asparagus#Optional Sliced
Mashed

The Easy Hack That Will Give You Bigger, Fluffier Pound Cake

Elvis Presley loved food. Of course, who doesn't, right? But Elvis was a bit of a foodie who had a propensity for comfort foods from the South. According to The New York Times, The King was a fan of banana, bacon, and peanut butter sandwiches, black-eyed peas and ham, chicken fried steak, fried dill pickles, and gelatin made with Shasta soda pop. The iconic musician also liked pound cake, but it wasn't just any pound cake that the "I Can't Help Falling in Love" rock star craved. He liked his pound cake fluffy, golden, and delicious. In fact, Road Food reports that the recipe for Elvis' favorite pound cake was extremely popular among fans.
RECIPES
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan. The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks...
RESTAURANTS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KNX 1070 News Radio

Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country. For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme is giving away a bunch of doughnuts next week

You might be able to score a bunch of free doughnuts next week. Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, N.C.-based doughnut chain, is giving away 8,500 years’ worth of free doughnuts next Monday through Thursday. Specifically, the company will give random customers a “birthday card” that will be worth one dozen glazed doughnuts each month through June next year—enough to amount to 8,500 years’ worth of doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes. To Be Replaced Immediately

A new restaurant is replacing an old one in metro Phoenix.Farhad Ibrahimzade/Unsplash. There are a number of restaurant “concept” groups around the Valley that, when one restaurant fails to impress, instead of closing up shop and moving out of the space, the restaurant group simply changes up the menu, alters the decor, and rebrands the establishment. For these restaurant groups that have established enough equity to be able to swap in entirely new menus and decor on a semi-frequent basis, it does make it easier to eventually land on a menu that connects with customers. This is exactly what is happening with one local restaurant, as it closes down shop in preparation for a new restaurant to open in its place.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mashed

Wendy's Drive-Thru Employees Hate It When You Do This

All hail the fast-food drive-thru. Some days, it's where we get our coffee in the morning, our lunch while on a break at midday, and our pre-supper snack for the commute home. If time is super tight and you're in a major rush, you might want to hit up KFC and its fast lane. The fried chicken empire came out ahead of nine other fast-food outlets in the drive-thru wait time department, averaging 283.3 seconds — or just over four-and-a-half minutes — according to a study by SeeLevel HX. It could be argued that Chick-fil-A is worth waiting for, but the fried chicken giant came in last of the 10 fast-food brands surveyed (488.8 seconds, or just over eight minutes — ouch). McDonald's, the most popular fast-food chain in the country (per QSR Magazine) came in sixth (349.3 seconds) and Wendy's showed up at eighth (358.7 seconds).
RESTAURANTS
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
293
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy