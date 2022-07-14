ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Mayoral candidate ballot positions will not change

By HAWKINS TEAGUE • hteague@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

MURRAY – With no redraw taking place at Wednesday’s Calloway County Board of Elections meeting, the order of Murray’s mayoral candidates will remain the same on November’s general election ballot. After nonpartisan general election candidates drew for ballot position at the Calloway County Courthouse on...

www.murrayledger.com

Murray Ledger & Times

Murrayans appointed to boards

FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. • Brandon Edmiston of Murray has been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services. He is self-employed at Edmiston Holdings and shall serve for a term expiring July 14, 2026. • Jay Mehta...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Republican registration surpasses Democrats statewide

MURRAY – Local Republicans are celebrating after it was announced last week that registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats statewide for the first time in Kentucky history. The Kentucky State Board of Elections announced the milestone Friday. As of June 30, the number of registered Republican voters topped Democrats...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

CCSD board recognizes retirees, discusses school security

MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education opened their meeting Thursday by recognizing district employees who retired after last school year. There were smiles, laughs and a few tears around the room as principals took a few minutes to share memories and honor the impact each retiree had on their respective schools. Board members presented each retiree a clock and lifetime CCSD athletics pass.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

This and That

I had many responses to my column on Friday. I have never publish a column other than on Friday, but I felt the need to clarify a few things that were in my last column. I still stand behind my comments and feelings about the need for senior housing in this community and the emails and messages I received have confirmed I am not the only one who agrees with this need.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MISD board recognizes national FBLA champion

MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education held its regular meeting Thursday. Chairman Dr. Richard Crouch, Vice Chairman Gina Winchester, along with BOE members Shawn Smee and Gayle Rogers were in attendance. The Board adopted the agenda as presented and proceeded with a special recognition of Caroline Koenig, a...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Officials, community gathers for pool opening

MURRAY – With high temperatures expected to be near 100 degrees this week, Murray’s Central Park swimming pool has opened just in time to provide some relief to families looking to get out of the house. Although the pool currently has no extra lifeguards to spare, the plan...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Community Weave Project to be displayed

MURRAY – The finished Murray-Calloway County Community Weave Project will be displayed starting Friday. The project is sponsored by Independence Bank, and community members were first invited to participate in the weaving at the Murray Art Guild’s Summer Art Party during Freedom Fest. The loom was later placed in the Independence Bank lobby, and the public was encouraged to come by on Monday for the Community Weave Project Party to enter a piece of cloth as part of the hanging to be completed by the MAG.
MURRAY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Interview: Rowland discussed surrender, other drug activity

PADUCAH, Ky. - Three days before the shooting that claimed the life of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, Cash spoke to Gary Rowland, encouraging him to turn himself in, and mentioning his involvement as a DEA task force agent interested in obtaining information about large amounts of drugs. The...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Cash receives posthumous Citizen of the Year Award at Business Celebration

MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Celebration came to an emotional climax Friday night when the late Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash was named 2022 Citizen of the Year Award. “This award is our last of the evening,” said the evening’s master...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook July 18, 2022

Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCSO requests public assistance finding dangerous fugitive

MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight is requesting the public’s assistance locating fugitive Ronnie Sharp. Sharp is wanted in connection with a March 17, 2022, vehicle pursuit in Calloway County, where a warrant of arrest was issued for first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and various other traffic-related offenses.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mother Nature brings rain to Marion, Kentucky

MARION, KY — Mother Nature brought some relief to Marion, Kentucky, this weekend as the community deals with an ongoing water crisis. City leaders say Marion received about an inch and a half of rain over the weekend. That will increase the water supply by one to two days.
MARION, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, July 19, 2022

Patricia Ann Elliott, 78, of Murray, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Ms. Elliott was born on August 12, 1943 in Owensboro, KY to the late Howard and Carrie Beatrice Perkins Williamson. Patricia was a OTR truck driver. She will be dearly missed. She...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With DUI In Trigg County

A Pennsylvania man was charged with DUI after arguing over buying more alcohol in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of US 68 and Interstate 24 for Darash Miller who had been arguing with clerks at two gas stations over buying alcohol.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Grand Jury Returns Assault, Robbery And Burglary Indictments

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments for assault, robbery and burglary-related crimes. 19-year old Emonie A. Evans, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of first-degree attempted assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from May when Hopkinsville Police went to a home on Grandview Drive to serve Evans several felony warrants. When officers arrived and looked through the window they reportedly saw Evans laying on a bed with a gun on his waist. After police said they surrounded the home, Evans came out of the house unarmed. During a search of the house, police found the gun, covered up, behind a dryer. Officers also located a marijuana blunt and ammunition inside the home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

I-24 West lane restriction to begin Monday, last until fall

Motorists returning to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 can expect some significant delays for the next few months, beginning Monday, as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will restrict the westbound side to one lane to allow for inside shoulder reconstruction. The lane restriction will be from the 92 to the 86...
GUTHRIE, KY

