WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022. ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island. and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO