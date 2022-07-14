Exporting the American Revolution...

Happy Bastille Day! While last week we celebrated the struggle for American Independence from Great Britain, did you know that the American Revolution was the beginning of a worldwide movement?

In the fifty years following July 4, 1776, several monarchies ended, the world descended into war, and most countries in the western hemisphere declared their independence from monarchies and imperial powers.

France, like the United States, celebrates the birth of its Revolution in July. The Fête Nationale Française, also known as Bastille Day, is celebrated on July 14 in memory of the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, and the subsequent decline of the Bourbon monarchy.

As in the American colonies, the spirit of revolution surged throughout the streets of Paris during the late eighteenth century, and would soon change the course of European history.

By the late 1780’s, France was embroiled in a financial crisis. Decades of fiscal mismanagement had led to massive overspending (particularly in support of the American cause), which in turn pushed the government to levy crippling taxes on its citizens.

To resolve this dire situation, in early 1789 King Louis XVI called a session of the Estates-General, or the representative assembly of France’s social classes, for the first time in about 150 years.

The Estates-General was composed of three groups, which disproportionately represented France’s population. The first was the First Estate, consisting of Catholic clergymen representing 3 precent of the population. The next was the Second Estate, which represented the aristocracy and made up about 2 percent of the population.

Lastly was the Third Estate, which represented the remaining 95 percent of the people. This included everyone from beggars to wealthy merchants. Despite standing for the vast majority of the population, the Third Estate was limited to sending a little less than half of the total 1163 delegates.

Frustrated by the lack of progress and the threat of rising taxes on the peasant population, the Third Estate stormed out of the 1789 session and, on June 20, made the Tennis Court Oath to form a new constitution for the nation.

From this point forward, the Third Estate became the National Assembly. Riding the wave of enthusiasm for the values of fraternity, liberty, equality and other Enlightenment-era ideals, the people of Paris became galvanized and were ready for revolution.

King Louis, his advisors and conservative aristocrats panicked at this development of widespread democratic fervor and began sending mercenary troops from Switzerland and Germany to garrison Paris.

On July 11, King Louis, directed by his advisors, dismissed his lead financial minister, Jacques Necker, and the entire ministry and replaced them with aristocratic individuals only interested in growing the wealth of the Second Estate. Necker, although an aristocrat, sympathized with the Third Estate, and had suggested raising taxes on the affluent Second Estate to ease the financial crisis.

This sudden removal of a popular leader and the arrival of foreign troops angered the people of Paris and the National Assembly. The Assembly subsequently voted to create the National Guard to defend the citizenry, and appointed the Marquis de Lafayette to lead it.

Fearing a military clash that would push the city into further ruin, the people of Paris resolved to take up arms and defend the Revolution. Needing gunpowder and other munitions, the Parisians decided to storm the Bastille prison.

After a short but bloody siege, the Parisians broke through the defenses on July 14 and forced the guards to surrender. Seizing the munitions, the people of Paris freed the few prisoners inside and proceeded to tear down the prison stone by stone.

When Louis heard that the Bastille had fallen, he asked duke de La Rochefoucauld if it was a revolt. The duke responded that “It was a revolution.” As the situation became clear, King Louis ordered his troops in Paris to back down and recalled Necker to his post. Nevertheless, these conciliatory actions came too late, for the French Revolution was already a force too powerful to stop.

The French Revolution, at least in its early years, was not only inspired by the American Revolution, but some of our own Founding Fathers also guided it.

As events unfolded, Thomas Jefferson, stationed as the United States Minister to France from 1785 to late 1789, supported players in the French Revolution. He even hosted meetings for members of the National Assembly. The Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who had fought alongside George Washington for much of the American Revolution, became a central figure in the early years of the French Revolution, and drew upon his experiences in America to guide his way.

Frequently corresponding with Washington, Lafayette helped to author many of the points in the National Assembly’s Rights of Man and Citizen (France’s equivalent combination of the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence), led the National Guard, and protected the royal family while threading the needle to create a Constitutional Monarchy.

Despite its democratic spirit, the French Revolution eventually descended into violence and war, and yesterday’s revolutionary heroes became tomorrow’s villains to the people of France. When Robespierre rose to power and the Revolution neared the days of The Terror, public opinion turned from Lafayette and branded him a counter-revolutionary, forcing him to flee from France and into the hands of the Austrians before Madame Guillotine could have his head.

The French Revolution, a pinnacle moment in world history, ended as Napoleon Bonaparte rose to power and declared himself Emperor. His later defeat even resulted in the restoration of the French Monarchy for a time.

Yet, despite the failure of the Revolution, France later found its way to a democratic constitution, and continues to serve as an international symbol for the struggle for freedom and the rights of mankind.

So today, I encourage you to remember the Bastille, give thanks for the spread of democracy across the world, and swing by the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library to pick up a book to learn more!

Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.