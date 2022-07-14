It may be time...

On July 6, Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Karine Jean-Pierre to comment on the previous day’s Reuters report that 5 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (STR) had been exported to Europe and Asia (including China) last month.

The president’s press secretary replied that she hadn’t read that report and therefore could not comment on it. Had the president read it? She didn’t know. Surprising, considering the explosive nature of the report.

President Biden’s intention in releasing oil from our SPR was to ease American pain at the pump. This action was not only ineffective, it also happened to be unlawful.

In late 202, Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR. On March 31 of this year, he ordered the release of a million barrels a day for six months (an obviously cynical ploy to influence voters in the mid-term elections).

In both cases, Biden violated the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act that established the SPR, because the law prohibits the release of reserves except for a severe domestic supply shortage caused by sabotage, a natural disaster or a war.

Breaking the law is bad enough. But If Biden approved shipping our oil to China, he should be impeached. There is absolutely no excuse for selling our national assets to an avowed enemy.

Picking up on the Reuters report, the Daily Caller immediately asked the White House to comment. There was no response. At least not from Biden, who was in Ohio blaming everything and everybody for the oil crisis that he created: the Putin tax hike (a new twist on of the Russian leader’s responsibility for Biden’s failures), MAGA Republicans, greedy oil companies and the newest culprit, gas station owners — demanding that Mom and Pop gas station owners cut their prices now had already gone over like a lead balloon.

Neither Democrat Party candidates, for Ohio Governor and the U.S. Senate, showed up for Biden’s speech in Cleveland. Not surprising, since the president has become toxic. Candidates don’t want to be associated with someone whose favorability polls run below 30 percent on every important issue.

Come January, Republicans will be in control of the House. I expect they will waste little time impeaching Biden for his ruinous energy policies, which were wrong from his first day in office and have now become illegal and even treasonous. How much sympathy will Biden have from his party then?

The question is why. Why did Biden send American oil to China? Was this part of Biden’s pledge to support the New World Order, as someone in the White House absurdly suggested?

Or was this the back end of a quid pro quo agreement with China that enriched the Biden family’s criminal enterprise? House committees are sure to question Hunter Biden about his multi-million-dollar payoffs from Chinese Communist Party officials, especially the one that cut the Big Guy in for 10 percent of the action.

Revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop have given Merrick Garland all the reasons he needs to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Biden family’s criminality. The obsequious toady won’t, of course, because such an investigation would come crashing down on patron Joe Biden’s head, exposing him as the venal and mendacious politician he has always been.

We’ll just have to wait for a Republican House to do Garland’s job for him.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.