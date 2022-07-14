Hope Academy will emphasize targeted education

This upcoming school year, Edenton-Chowan Schools will be introducing their newest alternative learning program: Hope Academy.

Emphasizing smaller class sizes, a more intimate learning environment and credit recovery options, Hope Academy will be available to students in grades six through 12 who are “not finding success in the regular classroom,” according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Sasscer and Hope Academy Coordinator Christina Melendez.

The program, which will be located in an outparcel building on the Chowan Middle School campus, will focus on targeted needs that cater to each individual student and help them to realize their own success outside of the traditional schoolroom.

“Some students can function better in a smaller group setting,” Sasscer said. “This is a targeted environment outside of the general population.”

Melendez agreed, saying some students in the district need another avenue and opportunity to be successful and that Hope Academy provides that method.

Sasscer and Melendez said that the general public can often mistake and shun alternative learning programs as something “negative.” The pair hopes that many will see Hope Academy as a positive program for the school district, one that works with students on a more personal level to help them achieve their goals that may not be possible in a standard classroom environment.

“Alternative does not always mean bad, it means one of two or more possibilities,” Melendez said during the first presentation of the academy at the school board meeting in April. “This is another possibility for graduation and another possibility for hope.”

Students can be referred to Hope Academy from either Chowan Middle or John A. Holmes High School.

“A student who is demonstrating significant academic, social and/or behavioral difficulties which puts him or her at risk of school failure may be referred by the parent, guardian, teacher or school administrator to the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) teams,” Melendez said. “Principals may request immediate placement of students, while students charged with a felony will also be given first priority as well as students communicating threats to faculty on campus.”

Staff will review documentation and decide from there on, Melendez explained.

“Some students may come for six months or more, others may be in and out. If you meet your goals, you can transition back into the traditional school setting,” she said.

Social and emotional learning (SEL), a core focus area of ECPS’ contemporary vision, will play a big role in the new program.

“If students are here on an SEL need, we can restore and rejuvenate their ability to collaborate and work collectively as part of a larger group,” Melendez said. “If it is a behavioral need, we can restore or rejuvenate them to find healthy decision making in a larger community.”

Since Hope Academy will be based in an isolated building from the rest of Chowan Middle, the program will function separately from CMS, complete with its own food service, nursing options and teaching staff.

“This is a standalone function from the middle school,” Melendez said. “We will build a personalized plan for each student complete with their needs and supports as well as an incentive model that has been created.”

Currently, two sub-programs will exist within the main Hope Academy program, one for middle schoolers (6-8) and one for high schoolers (9-12). The student-teacher ratio will be around 1:15.

Two teachers will be on staff to start the program, both fully certified. One will take middle school duties while the other will take on high school duties. Two instructional assistants will also be available.

“These are teachers with a passion,” Melendez said. “It takes a certain kind of teacher to work with alternative learning and the ones we have brought on are wonderful.”

For high school students at Hope Academy who are eligible to partake in CTE classes, some could complete a core curriculum while in the program and then transition to the high school on certain days for CTE courses.

Students will be nurtured on a case-by-case basis, according to Sasscer. The ultimate goal, he said, is to support each one and help them to become good citizens while guiding them to graduation.

When Hope Academy opens its doors during the 2022-2023 school year, Melendez encourages as much parental involvement as possible.

“Parents will be crucial during all four stages of this,” she said. “Prior to placement, during intake, during the program and during transition out of the program.”

Melendez also noted the new icon of the program, a phoenix.

“This will be the home of the phoenix,” Melendez explained to the school board in April. “It came as inspiration while working on the logo alongside a student who had been in alternative learning since sixth grade. They always talked about the opportunity to do better tomorrow, they saw the phoenix and read the story about how it is destroyed and comes back. That’s us.”

The entire theme of the academy, noted by both Melendez and Sasscer is that while students can destroy themselves and make bad decisions, they can always come back and rise again.

“We have made this program fit within the vision statement of ECPS,” Sasscer said. “Finding your fit can include hope that there is a space for you. This will be an experience for our students.”

