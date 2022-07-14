ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Former Sears building to get new life

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 5 days ago
Just weeks after the closure of the Sears Hometown Store in Edenton, a new proposal was approved for the building that could bring a vibrant mixed-use concept to the downtown district.

Andrew Martschenko, President of the Parity Fund for Sustainable Development, presented a plan before the Edenton Preservation Commission on Monday for the old Sears store at 211 South Broad Street.

Martschenko, whose Canada-based group is also responsible for the upcoming Sandy Point development on the Albemarle Sound saw an opportunity to continue revitalizing Edenton while Sandy Point moves through the planning stages.

“We specialize in connecting streets with public spaces,” Martschenko told the board. “Edenton has this incredibly well already. There are great amenities on your main street for residents and visitors that draw a lot of people. We want to propose retail and residential spaces that are more viable than what exists there now.”

Currently, the upper floors of the Sears Building are used as mostly storage and lack a lot of natural daytime lighting. Martschenko proposed constructing an atrium through the center of the building from top to bottom that will allow not only natural light and airflow, but provide a center space to build around.

Twelve residential units are currently planned for the building, taking up the second and third floors. The first floor will primarily be retail space. Natural ventilation between the units and the atrium was a key point mentioned during the presentation.

On the retail side of things, Martschenko mentioned fresh produce, meats and fish as potential options for the downstairs.

“You could have a butcher’s shop, a place for fresh fruit or just a small grocer. If these vendors do well here, they could eventually move on to their own storefront somewhere in Edenton,” Martschenko said.

Meanwhile, an emphasis on reconstructing the facade of the building was presented, much to the enthusiasm of the EPC board.

Two proposed options were put on the table, both with large windows that span the breadth of the building’s western-facing facade. The first has rectangular windows that mimic the existing ones, while the second features roughly the same size windows but with curvature at the top.

The board ultimately approved the rectangular window design, at the behest of board member Tom Newbern, who hoped to stay in line with EPC guidelines and remain true to the original four windows in the building’s facade.

Inside, the center atrium may feature exposed soil with planted trees. Given that the atrium’s elevation is currently higher than the rear parking lot, drainage into Edenton’s stormwater system should not be an issue, Martschenko explained.

A courtyard with access stairs to the interior is also planned.

The top floor may eventually host a rooftop patio or private space for residents on the lower floors. Any activity topside would be guarded from street view and have a new rail installed around the rooftop edge.

At the street level, a canvas awning over the front doors may be included, as it was shown in the design that was approved by the board.

Board member Linda Thornton asked if Martschenko’s plan would emphasize the usage of historic looking bricks, to stay congruent with the rest of the district.

Martschenko said he would be meeting with a historically-oriented bricklayer in the coming weeks to discuss how the building would be reconstructed. He told the board that any new brick laid will look both historic and aged, keeping with the trends existing in downtown Edenton.

“This takes my breath away,” board member Lisa Baker said. “To take what exists now and develop it into this is just fantastic. Thank you for your investment.”

After a motion from board member Linda Thornton to grant a certificate of appropriateness (COA) for renovation and a second from Newbern, the board passed the measure unanimously.

A timeline on construction is not yet known.

Earl Willis was absent from the meeting and Clara Stage recently stepped down.

Other business conducted by the board included:

• The board unanimously approved (Nancy Sorensen motion, Baker second) a COA for Russell Stacey at 404 South Granville Street to construct a wood picket fence around the perimeter of his house. The application was previously denied at a prior meeting, but was reconsidered on substantive change – the relocation of an access ramp and update to fence designs.

• The board approved 3-2 (Newbern motion, Baker second) a COA for Heather Coughlin at 120 West King Street (Wessington) to construct a wood fence on the east-middle side of the yard, painted green to match the home’s shutters. The application was previously denied, but was brought back as a revised application by representative Dawson Tyler. Newbern, Baker and Bill Shultz voted yes. Sorensen and Thornton dissented.

• The board approved unanimously (Baker motion, Thornton second) a COA for Tom Gardner to reconstruct the storefront at 403 South Broad Street to resemble a late-1800s retail space. Representative Dawson Tyler told the board that Gardner’s plan for the new retail space will match the “innovative” pattern of new businesses in Edenton, including Surf, Wind and Fire and North No. 4. Construction is planned to begin in the next month.

• The board unanimously approved (Newbern motion, Baker second) a COA for Alan and Wendy Neale to construct two wood outbuildings behind their home on 111 West Gale Street.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

