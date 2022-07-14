ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Jackson Dairy to cater to "old Edenton"

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 5 days ago

Dawson Tyler and Burton Swain have a vision for east Edenton – one that involves the construction of nearly 60 new residential units that invoke the aesthetic of northeast North Carolina at the turn of the 20th century.

In the midst of a housing shortage across Chowan County, Down East Preservation’s new offshoot – Down East Properties – looks to expand Tyler and Swain's ventures to the old Jackson Dairy on the eastern edge of Edenton, at the corner of N.C. 32 and Coke Avenue.

The goal? To create a new style of living that is mostly unprecedented in northeast North Carolina. A mint development that embodies traits from the New Urbanism movement and encourages community attitudes and walkability while staying true to “old Edenton” in terms of design.

“We want to push forward the idea of ‘Old Edenton.’ but we want to do it using the pinnacle of modern day community planning,” Tyler said. “New, but old.”

He spoke about envisioning a walkable and tight-knit neighborhood where folks are compelled to talk to their peers.

“We arranged the ‘Cottage Court’ area of these seven little cottages to face each other,” Tyler said. “This way people can get out and actually talk to their neighbors in the middle. We want to create a community.”

Working alongside Moser Design Group, based in Beaufort, S.C., Down East Properties devised schematics for a series of single and multi-family units and townhomes, and a handful of cottages to fill up the subdivision.

Single-family units number 36 currently while multi-family units will add up to 16 in the proposed plan.

While the designs of the 9.8-acre Jackson Dairy plot may cater to feelings of old Edenton, the homes and marketing will reach out to young professionals – think teachers, medical staff and members of local industrial workforces – all of whom are driving a higher demand for homes in the area.

“For a teacher or an employee at Regulator [Marine] at an entry-level price in town, there is no reason that they can’t live in a nice neighborhood,” Tyler explained. “It’s all about community, not what you can afford.”

Tyler said that designs crafted by Moser will be not only affordable and desirable for young professionals, but also high-end and smart.

“We’re not only building a community, we’re building homes with a lot of character,” Tyler said.

The initial architectural drafts echo something from the coastal southeast around the turn of the 20th century, Tyler noted, pointing at some other designs crafted by Moser in the past. A particular emphasis was placed on having some of the cottages resemble old mill village homes from the early 1900s.

Rather than building pop up homes here and there as lots are bought, Tyler said that segments of lots will be chosen to come up all at once, to encourage growth throughout.

Jackson Dairy will be HOA-controlled with access on both Coke Avenue and potentially N.C. 32, although that has not been finalized.

“We don’t want people using this community as a cut-through,” Tyler said. “And we don’t want it to interfere with the traffic flow across the street at Village Creek.”

The location of the future neighborhood and its connection to downtown Edenton via sidewalk system and close proximity to the Cotton Mill Village also could make it a prime hotspot for pedestrians. Tyler said that he hopes to lobby the town to install a flashing pedestrian sign for a crosswalk to bridge the gap between the Mill Village and Jackson Dairy.

The goal for construction of the first home is April 2023, according to Tyler. A hardscape contractor should be signed off on by late summer to begin laying pavement and concrete.

“The infrastructure is really the hardest part to get going,” Tyler explained. “Town council, zoning, sewer and water, electric, fire, police, all of that has to be looked at.”

Despite Down East’s attention shifting to Jackson Dairy, the entire team will continue to do what they have always done, historic preservation throughout Edenton and beyond.

“We are still continuing with restoration, but we wanted to provide Edenton with thoughtful development that reflects what the town is,” Tyler said. “Newer neighborhoods being built around here don’t reflect Edenton or its history.”

As for the site currently, the old Jackson Dairy silos may become part of the logo for the community, while the old 1922 Jackson Farmhouse could become either a sales office or a restoration piece to be sold privately.

“This is revolutionary for northeast North Carolina,” Tyler said excitedly. “I can’t think of any other neighborhoods in the region like this.”

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

