Windsor, NC

And the rains came...

By John Foley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
 5 days ago
While local farmers were as stressed as the crops were that folks drive by daily, last week’s abnormally wet weather has alleviated some of that, at least for the crops, that is.

While drought conditions have hindered local peanut, soybean, corn and tobacco crops, the fields are currently almost too wet, with more rain in the forecast for the week ahead.

“That was a million dollar rain” said Jeff Powell of Powell and Stokes, adding, “The crops have been very stressed, but they are beginning to come back.”

Powell, Vice President of the Windsor-based Powell and Stokes, claims he has 25 or so clients that are a bit happier than they were last week.

Keith Edmisten Professor of Crop Science & Extension Cotton Specialist for Crop & Soil Sciences at North Carolina State University is optimistic about this year’s crop.

“The recent rain has really helped. We have a good chance to make a decent crop, a good crop since the rain. The dry weather really slowed growth, but we may be alright now,” shared Edminsten.

While the past few days have been dry and have helped dry out the fields, there is more rain in the forecast. Depending on the amount of precipitation, this could further help local crops.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

