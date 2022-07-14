Spectacular 5K registration has begun

The Spectacular 5K begins. Andre’ Alfred/Bertie Ledger-Advance

WINDSOR - egistration is open for participants to sign up to run in the Bertie Spectacular 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk.

The Spectacular, which is the only fundraising event of the year for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, is slated for Saturday, Oct. 29.

“The race committee is planning to hold this year’s 13th annual Spectacular as an in-person event in the hopes that we can share this event with more people in our community. A big shout out to all of the runners and walkers who have supported this important fund-raiser for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in the past and will into the future”, said race director Joe Huff.

To sign up visit www.runtheeast.com or mail the entry form and payment to Bertie Spectacular 5K, P.O. Box 895, Windsor, NC 27983.

The entry form can be found on the Facebook page or by asking any of the volunteers.

On the www.runtheeast.com website, the entrant must click on the race calendar, the blue October button, then scroll down the list to Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. There is a blue sign up button beside the race name.

Participants will be able to see the results of the race after it is over by clicking results under the name or visiting www.spectacular5k.com.

Sponsors and friends of the Spectacular are being sought.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Bertie Spectacular 5K, P.O. Box 895, Windsor, NC 27983.

Both the race and jamboree will be located behind Windsor Town Hall between King and York Streets.

The jamboree will feature music, food, crafts, carriage rides, and a costume contest for both adults and children.

The Bertie Spectacular 5K Presented by Perdue Farms is a charity event to benefit the Good Shepherd Food Pantry of Bertie County, NC, Inc.

Food security remains a problem in Bertie County. The Good Shepherd Food Pantry works to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for individuals, families and children in Bertie County.

All proceeds from the Bertie Spectacular 5K and 1-Mile Family Run/Walk stay in Bertie County.

For more information about the 5k race, 1-mile fun run walk and Jamboree visit www.spectacular5k.com, The Good Shepherd’s Food Pantry’s Spectacular 5K Facebook page or call The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce at 252-794-4277.

Michelle Leicester can be reached at taubutterfly@gmail.com.