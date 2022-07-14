Overlooking differences and forgiving others...

Today, July 14, twelve countries around the globe (plus at least 16 states) celebrate Bastille Day, the anniversary of the Third Estate (French citizens who were not members of the nobility are aristocracy) storming of the Bastille prison in Paris and recognized as the impetus of the French Revolution.

Easily one can see this as comparable to the “shot heard around the world” at Lexington and Concord or the “Boston Tea Party” for Americans. This event at length resulted in the Rights of Man the establishment of the French Republic, which in essence was the downfall of the monarchy and the rise of democracy.

However, there is another dimension which resulted from Bastille Day which largely is ignored or even unknown, yet is every bit as important as the triumph of democracy. Bastille Day also stands as the victory of peace and unity.

This road to this state of wholeness and harmony was anything but serene and unifying. The French population had endured Napoleon's wars raging to rule the world, the Bourbons, King Louis-Philippe and Napoleon III.

All of them spelled disaster for the common people. Then on today’s date July 14, in 1789, they decided they had suffered enough. The average household was constrained to spend 80 percent of their income merely to purchase a loaf of bread. The revolution was triggered and the outcome was a republican form of government.

The French knew they had great cause to celebrate, but ‘how’ to recognize the success was a major issue. In reality, taking the Bastille had been a blood-filled day. While the people had indeed freed themselves from the yoke of oppression controlled by the aristocracy, terror had reigned with the reviling over-use of the guillotine.

In a rare moment of cooler heads prevailing and common sense rising above retaliatory emotions, it was decided to celebrate Bastille Day as a holiday of peace and unity.

As I write these thoughts, I am forced to ponder if many similar history altering events had been followed by peaceful aftermaths led by more reasoning minds, how much more humane and unified the world population might be.

Immediately following the American Civil War, President Lincoln reacted to the politicians wanting to punish the South with, “If I make my enemy my friend, have I not destroyed my enemy?” Of course, the assassination prevented his leadership down such a path of peace and unity.

Similarly, following World War II, leaders such as George Marshall recognized the punitive measures taken by the victors of WWI against Germany were major contributions to the rise of the Nazis eventually leading to WWII. He advocated for the United States to supply economic aid to former allies and enemies (The Marshall Plan) to rebuild the viability of those nations. His foresight and relentless labor has rendered the United States with some of our staunchest alliances (friends) for which we could ever hope.

Overlooking differences and forgiving others has never been a strong suit for most of us - even in the church. The apostle Paul found it necessary to admonish a number of early churches of this failure to live up to the Christian virtue of mercy.

Once he wrote to the Colossian church, “Bear one another’s burdens and, if one has a complaint of another, as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.”

But the words of Jesus are even more decisive, “Whenever you stand praying, forgive. If you have anything against anyone, so that your Father also in heaven may forgive you of your trespasses.”

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.