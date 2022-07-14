Local chef served prestigious award

Tri-County Career Center Instructor/Chef, Kathryn Mosher, recently received the 2022 Secondary Educator of the Year award from Idaho Potato Commission VP of Foodservice, Alan Kahn.

A local chef and educator was recently served a very prestigious honor that came with a side of praise from her coworkers.

Tri-County Career Center instructor, Chef Kathryn “Katie” Mosher, CEC, CHE, recently won the 2022 Idaho Potato Commission Secondary Educator of the Year Award.

TCCC Director of Adult Education, Ryan Rieder, responded by saying,”Tri-County is extremely proud to have such an esteemed instructor in our ranks.” He added that, “Her success has also inspired many of her students to win awards as well.”

This award was sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission and the Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education (CAFE).

In addition to a commemorative plaque and a cash prize, Mosher also received a complimentary registration to attend CAFE’s June 2022 Leadership Conference that was held in Portland, Maine.

Originally from Lexington, KY, Mosher grew up in the Lancaster area. She was graduated from Bowling Green State University where she received a bachelor of science in Interior Design degree. Later, she relocated to Savannah, GA to study historical preservation.

However, once Mosher began working in the hospitality industry, she was inspired to switch career paths. She eventually moved back to Ohio and attended Hocking College where she earned her Associate of Applied Business in Culinary Arts degree.

Afterwards, Mosher began teaching at HC, and soon became the Department Chair for the School of Hospitality. She held this position until 2017 when she joined the staff at Tri-County Career Center.

Mosher has been a chef/instructor at TCCC for the past five years. She has also taken a leadership role in both state and local organizations that strive to better serve her students and the community they reside in.

One of these organizations is the Farm to School program. Mosher coordinated training and programming that allowed her students to help prep over 3,000 pounds of fresh produce that got distributed to 13 schools throughout four school districts.

For over three years, Mosher also acted as a regional culinary arts competition coordinator for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Last year, a competition she organized involved pitting 75 participants through a series of four events at Columbus State Community College.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mosher joined a group of Nelsonville-area agencies that supplied multiple meal kits and groceries for nearly 300 people a week.

Mosher did not respond to The Messenger’s attempts for comment.

Founded in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission is responsible for supplying 33 percent of all the potatoes in the U.S. This organization also develops programs that provide training, tips and recipes to everyone from consumers to foodservice professionals.

The Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education strives to connect culinary educators with professionals in the food service industry and provide them with up-to-date training resources.

Tri-County Career Center’s Culinary Arts program focusses on teaching students basic culinary and food service skills. Students will also receive hands-on experience in menu development and planning, banquet and catering planning and safety and sanitation procedures.

After graduation, students can either continue their educations, or directly enter the job market and work as a restaurant cook, dietary assistant, server or caterer.

For more information on TCCC’s Culinary Arts program, call 740-753-5464.