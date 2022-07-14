Partnership brings vision to life

Children at Rodgers Elementary School will soon know more about the birds and the bees — and their roles as pollinators — when they return to class this August.

A special new garden has been cultivated to not only attract pollinators, but to teach children about the vital role they play in our world, according to kindergarten teacher Mary Taylor Conner.

The idea for the garden sprouted when Mary Taylor realized multiple lessons could be gleaned from a hands-on nature garden.

Her plan, to grow a foraging habitat for bees and other pollinating insects, will blossom into lesson plans for each grade, and subject area, of the pollinator garden.

That education will harvest knowledge of the role the tiny (usually), but mighty, pollinators sow, she said.

“Pollinators have such a huge impact on the whole farm-to-table movement going on right now. That is how we have a good crop season. The more pollinators you have, the more crops you will have,” she added.

“I used to be terrified of bees,” Mary Taylor said. “To get more comfortable around them, I forced myself to learn about them. I realized there is nothing to fear. In fact, they are very helpful to our environment.”

Bees are probably one of the most well-known of the pollinators. She said there will always be a need for a healthy bee population.

“If you don’t have bees, you don’t have plants. If you don’t have plants, you don’t have vegetables, fruits or flowers,” she continued. “Everything depends on them.”

Pollinators include more than bees.

“When people think of pollinators, they usually think of flowers, bees and butterflies. But bats, flies and beetles are pollinators. Some of the bugs you might kill instantly are pretty good for the environment,” she added. “They aren’t the prettiest pollinators, but they are helpful.”

According to the National Park Service, “One out of every three bites of food you eat exists because of the efforts of pollinators, including many fruits, vegetables, and seeds. Pollinators not only are necessary for our own food but support the food and habitat of animals,” the organization’s website states. “Healthy ecosystems depend on pollinators. At least 75 percent of all the flowering plants on earth are pollinated by insects and animals. This amounts to more than 1,200 food crops and 180,000 different types of plants — plants which help stabilize our soils, clean our air, supply oxygen, and support wildlife.”

For Rodgers’ pollinator garden, Mary Taylor enlisted the help of her husband, Chase Conner, current director of the Martin County Tourism Development Authority, who also has an Environmental Science degree.

They began to plan in late 2021. Every detail was thought out, down to the hexagon-shaped plant boxes as a nod to the resident bees.

Among other perennials, they imbedded day lilies, daisies and lavender. But bees and butterflies predominantly determined what was planted.

“I did all this research on what would be good for the garden, but honestly [at the store], we decided to buy the plants and flowers the bees and the butterflies were on. We figured if they liked them there, they would like them at Rodgers,” she added.

Pollinator gardens are educational for all ages, she said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service encourages planting pollinator gardens everywhere.

“We know that pollinators are the engine that runs healthy habitats. While we’ve been actively working to restore and conserve millions of acres of land, we need your help. Whether you have a few feet on your apartment balcony, a yard in need of landscaping, or several acres, you can make a difference. Build your own pollinator garden and help ensure the future is filled with pollinators,” the group’s website states.

“Even Kindergarteners can learn what pollinators are, and the different types of them,” Mary Taylor continued. “The honeycomb-shaped boxes teach about hexagons, leading to learning about all the different shapes. And as they get older, writing can be incorporated. Lesson plans will encourage children’s interaction,” she continued.

In the fall, Mary Taylor will unfortunately not get to see the fruits of her labor at Rodgers, but will teach kindergarten at Jamesville Elementary School.

“Hopefully the garden will be a nice little surprise for the students [at Rodgers] when they get back. I’m going to miss seeing their reactions; but [my new job] will give me the opportunity to build a garden at another school,” she added.

“I would like to see a new pollinator garden created every year, at each of the elementary schools. I’m going to try and make it happen,” she said.

Rodger’s Principal Angela Cross and staff have promised to care for the garden over the summer.

“When they return to class, kids will have an opportunity to care for it. I think it will be a great opportunity – they will water and do some weeding when needed,” Mary Taylor continued.

For assistance and funding for the garden at Rodgers, Mary Taylor turned to a neighbor — AgCarolina Farm Credit and their AgCarolina Cares program.

Each AgCarolina office gets a budget to invest in their community. According to Anna Uzzell of AgCarolina, the Williamston office teamed up their funding with the company’s Analyst Group to provide $1,000 for the project. They provided both funding and manpower.

Also, staff and volunteers, some of whom included parents of schoolchildren, turned out June 22 to bring Mary Taylor’s vision to life.

“We are so happy to be able to invest in this school community,” Uzzell explained. “And we enjoyed taking a bigger role in the project [by helping build it].”

Riverbank Building Supply, Roberson’s Lawn Care and Peele Graphics, Inc. also contributed to the Rogers Elementary pollinator garden.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.