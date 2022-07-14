ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, NC

Silly antics key to Magnolia's 'Clue' opens today

By Kim Grizzard The Daily Reflector
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qg0g4_0gf71Qhk00

Was it Mr. Green with the candlestick in the dining room? Or Mrs. White with the revolver in the library?

Someone who never played the classic detective game might not have a clue what to expect from the upcoming comedy at Magnolia Arts Center. But there is no mystery as to why this show was selected.

“It’s just fun,” director Anthony Holsten said of “Clue,” which opens Thursday for the first of nine shows performed by the community theater group.

Based on a 1980s film by the same name, “Clue” is inspired by a board game that challenges players to take on the role of one of six colorful characters, with names like Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett and Colonel Mustard. Players collect clues as to who committed a murder and how and where it happened.

“It literally is a family favorite,” Holsten, an English instructor at Pitt Community College and longtime member of Magnolia said of the board game. “Most people have it on their shelf at home. Everybody’s got their favorite character piece that they like to play. It really is something that brings their family room here into our theater and our theater into their family room.”

The play, set in the 1950s, begins somewhat like the game. A cast of characters arrives at a mansion on a stormy night for a rather unsavory dinner party at which the host turns up dead. But with lines like “Husbands should be like Kleenex: soft, strong and disposable,” the stage version is much more slapstick than sinister.

Holsten, who directed the thriller “Wait Until Dark” for Magnolia in 2017, has waited much longer than expected to stage a comedy. He was directing the musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in 2020 when Magnolia and theaters around the world brought down the curtains due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was one of those magical plays with a wonderful cast and it was brilliant,” Holsten said of the comedy, which has not been re-staged since Magnolia reopened. “It made me so sad because I was one of the only people who got to see it because I was directing it.”

As community theaters continue to recover from financial losses experienced during COVID-19, musicals can be cost-prohibitive. But Holsten felt the timing was right for lighter fare, so “Clue” seemed like a perfect solution.

“It’s something there to make people laugh; it’s a good-time play,” he said. “This gives us the same antic fun, minus a little singing.”

The play features Holsten’s wife, Marlo (“Seventh Heaven”) as Mrs. Peacock, the wife of a U.S. Senator who is accused of taking bribes. The Holstens met performing theater and have acted together and directed one other in the past.

“Clue” also is a family affair for Assistant Director Christine Bates, whose husband, Andy, portrays Mr. Green. Their daughter, Abby (“Junie B. Jones: The Musical”), who makes a brief appearance as a police officer, serves as props manager and an understudy for the role of Mrs. Smith. Father and daughter last shared the stage in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in 2019.

“Clue” also reunites Holsten with veteran actors Cindy Quinn (as Miss Scarlett) and Tim Messina (as Wadsworth, the butler), whom he has directed in previous shows.

Other “Clue” cast members are new to the Magnolia stage. Margaret Hrushesky, who plays the cook, said she requested a role with few lines because she hasn’t been in a play since she was a teenager.

Carl Reichstein hasn’t been on stage since high school either, but he wanted something to exercise his mind following strokes in 2020 and 2021.

“I just wanted to get out and do something,” said Reichstein, who plays Col. Mustard. “It just sounded fascinating. I just wanted to do it to see if I could do it.”

Messina, who had been cast in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” recently starred in Magnolia’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” and “La Cage aux Folles” with Farmville Community Arts Council. He was eager to be cast in “Clue” but was curious about how it might end.

“When the movie was first released in theaters, different theaters got different endings,” he said. “I wondered if that would be something that would be featured in this.”

Unlike the film, Holsten said the stage play will not feature alternate endings. While audience members don’t get to make any accusations or decide “whodunit,” he welcomes their interaction, especially in response to the play’s silly antics.

“I anticipate there will be a good deal of laughter, chuckles and, probably, groans at really bad puns,” he said. “(But) figuring out who done it, in what room, with what weapon, just like the board game, that’s the name of the game here. By the end of the night you’re either going to know everything, or it doesn’t matter who did it.

“This one’s full of chaos and comedy,” Holsten said. “It’s wacky nonsense.”

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

