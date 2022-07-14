ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Business owner disagrees with town

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago
WILLIAMSTON - The town of Williamston Board of Commissioners met Monday, July 11 at Town Hall for their regular meeting with a packed room of seated guests with more standing in the back and spilling out into the lobby.

Multiple people had signed up for public comments, to speak on one of at least three different subjects, one of them being the debate about the display at Hook Hand Brewery, located at 106 Railroad St.

According to Finance Director Christina Craft, 21 people signed up to speak. Each person is allowed three minutes to make their point to the town board of commissioners, although some may forfeit their three minutes and give them to another to use in addition to their own three minutes.

The majority of those who signed up were in defense of the display at Hook Hand, where several repurposed washing machines are painted with vibrant colors by artist and South Creek teacher Bill Fien.

Because of complaints, the town of Williamston’s Code Enforcement Officer Penny Swain sent property owner Jeremy Maxim two letters, one in June and one more recently, stating the machines were in violation of Ordinance 93.02, which states, “An open storage place for old worn out, broken or discarded machinery, car parts, junk, tire rims, furniture, stoves, appliances, cans and containers, household goods, plumbing or electrical fixtures, old rusty metal, fencing materials, or other similar materials including junked, inoperable, scrapped, or dismantled motor vehicles or parts of motor vehicles openly visible from public streets or abutting properties.”

The art installment of painted machines was to be removed by Tuesday, July 12, or Maxim would face a violation and “all expenses thereby incurred shall be chargeable to and paid by the owner of the property and shall be collected as taxes,” the letter stated.

Maxim spoke on behalf of his business and asked the commissioners for a decision since the pending deadline was the next day.

Mayor Joyce Whichard Brown told Maxim he could call the town in the morning, but commissioners were not required to answer him at the meeting.

One Tuesday morning, Maxim said he talked to the town.

“They are giving me more time, but they are leaning towards wanting me to get rid of the machines. But they are not demanding they be gone today just yet. They are going to talk about it more,” he said.

Maxim, who had a master’s degree in Sustainable Tourism from East Carolina University, said the whole process was frustrating.

“I don’t want to cause any trouble. If people really hate it for a good reason, I can understand why the town would want it gone. But, if it causes more happiness overall, I think it should be allowed to stay,” he added.

Maxim owns other properties as well.

“I’ve never had any trouble like this before,” although he admits there is not a lot of art on the other properties

He said the Railroad installation is not complete. One idea he has is to remove the lids off the top of the machines and grow plants in them to drive bugs away – “plant different things flies and mosquitoes don’t like,” he said.

Hook Hand has been open since December of 2019. He serves hard cider and wine he crafts in Windsor.

“I am really just trying to bring some life back to downtown and inspire joy for people; and obviously draw some attention to my business and make it easy to be seen. It is such a run-down area; I thought all that color would liven things up. I am always getting compliments — ever since [Fien] has come. He has been a huge help to my business, making the building look so much more inviting,” he said.

Fien has other art in the downtown area in the form of murals.

Maxim said he is also frustrated “the town made no effort to talk to me before sending demanding letters with little explanation.

“I am upset that the town is wasting tax dollars to bother me about this issue, while the town owns property that is in clear violation of their own rules.”

Maxim said he is a free market capitalist.

“I believe too many staff hours are spent trying to unsuccessfully micromanage downtown in a failed effort to better it,” he continued.

“All I need to be successful is to be allowed to run my business as I see fit. In this case, I’m putting art out there to get more people in the door. If this project ended up being bad for business, I would take it down on my own. That’s how capitalism works.”

He said it bothers him when “tax dollars are given to nonprofits while our streets crumble. Donations to nonprofits should be made by people who want to and not be forced upon all taxpayers,” he added.

“The town should be more focused on how to lower taxes and properly maintain the town, instead of harassing business owners and citizens,” he said.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area.

