Parker plans community event

KiKi Parker will host a community outreach event Aug. 6 in Robersonville.

A young professional and entrepreneur from Robersonville, with a heart for younger teens, is holding a community outreach event at noon on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the old Robersonville ballpark.

Ki’Shawnda “KiKi” Parker is a graduate of North Carolina Agriculture & Technical University (NC A&T) with a degree in biology, and a minor chemistry. She works as a toxicologist in Greensboro and is a current graduate student of Nanoscience.

Parker said she is drawn to youth who have a lot of potential, but are struggling with discouragement.

“They might have been labeled ‘troubled teens.’ A lot of them are discouraged and don’t know where to start,” she said.

“My goal with this event is to bring the community together by getting youth involved, helping them further their education and talking to them about different opportunities,” she added.

It is open to the entire community, and it is free.

She has planned sack races; and games such as tug-of -war, basketball and flag football.

“At the end, there will be a water-gun fight and a kickball competition,” she said.

There will be raffles held for gaming cards, (such as Xbox and PlayStation) and book bags.

There will also be food and face painting.

“Every child will leave with something,” said Parker.

She is the founder of Youth Power Encouragement, a for-profit organization, and Rise Up Youth Group, a non-profit.

“They are both under the same umbrella,” she added.

“Our mission for Youth Power Encouragement and Rise Up Youth is to prepare today’s underserved youth to be tomorrow’s global leaders. Our organization’s goal is to advocate for at-risk children and teens — providing them with mentorship, fellowship opportunities, community outreach and a strong support system,” Parker said.

She has held events for teens in both Greensboro and Robersonville.

Her organization’s over-all mission is to teens between 13 and 16 -encouraging them to stay on the right path; or help get them back on the right path,” she said.

She hopes the Robersonville event, “will reaffirm who we are. When we work together, we can do a lot. Many of the things, when I was growing up, are gone. A lot of events no longer take place. It’s been 10-12 years since I left,” she stated.

When she did leave for college, it was hard.

“I had to find my way out,” she admits.

Nobody in her family had ever gone to college before.

After graduation from A&T, she was led to form her organizations in 2018.

“God guided me. My goal is to one day travel the world and change numerous lives,” she said. “I wanted to do something beyond just give-a-ways and bringing kids together. I want to bring families together.

“For me personally, I can’t really do anything without God. He is first and foremost — the head of my life,” she added.

Two volunteers in Greensboro help her with event planning and she also has volunteers in Robersonville.

She wants to help the next generation get their shot at life.

“Growing up, it was hard for me to make it out of poverty. I just needed one shot. God connected me with the right people, at the right time, in the right environment,” she said. “These kids just need one opportunity — for somebody to listen or hold their hand — to give them that boost. They just need one shot. That’s why I have such a heart for these kids,” she continued.

“I’ve seen so many kids go down the wrong path who have potential because of numerous things — because of hurt, or divided homes — whatever they are dealing with. I know what it is like personally to be in darkness — or feel there is no way out. That is why I have such a heart for these kids and why I am willing to give my time and put this event together. It is about the kids. They are the future,” she added.

Parker is enrolled in the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering in Greensboro, concentrating on Lupus research and ways of easing its toll.

Parker’s website is www.ypecollaboration.com.

