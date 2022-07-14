Rainfall helps most crops in Martin County

The recent rainfall in Martin County came as showers of blessings for many farmers.

For some crops, it was too little, too late.

According to Agriculture Extension Agent Lance Grimes, “Overall, farmers are going to be good. The rain was great. There is a potential to still have a good crop — except for corn.”

He feels as much as 60 percent of the corn yield might be affected because of lack of rain.

“Corn is going to be hurt by this later rainfall. A lot of the corn, planted early in April, needed the rain a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “There still could be some corn that does well, but a lot of the corn that was planted on time, or earlier, was hurt by the dry, hot June we had.

“Corn is not as forgiving as cotton and peanuts,” he continued. “It has a small window when it is pollinating it needs rain and lower temperatures.

“Basically, all our crops [in Martin County] were at a critical point. They were in dire need – especially tobacco,” he added.

Much of the county’s tobacco was already “flowering” out, or topping out, which doesn’t usually happen until later in the summer.

“Because it flowered out, it may not grow as tall,” he said. “But this rain will allow the top leaves to fill out. You may have a shorter [in stature] crop, but you still have the potential for a big crop.”

He said cotton, the biggest crop produced in Martin County, and peanuts, had been dry.

“They were at a point where there was potential to lose yield, but the rain came at a perfect time,” he added.

The timing of when soybeans were planted will determine how they will do.

“The earlier beans were planted, say in April, they were getting to a stage where they really needed the rain. They were already blooming,” he added. “The amount of rain we got was, in some places, excessive, but as dry as we were, I don’t see any issues from a three- or four-inch rain.

“Last year — when we had several inches piled on top of each another — we saw a [negative] impact. You may see some crops take a while to dry out and rebound. But those problems are minor. It is blessing we got the rain when we did,” he added.

He said now is a critical time for crops.

“Farmers have all their crops planted and they are putting money into them every day,” he said. “It was good to see the rain give them some return — even if it causes more work for the farmer.

“When it rains, crops grow, but so does everything else you have to manage [like weeds],” he explained.

What happens next is crucial.

“If we have a good rest of the summer, and get average amounts of rain, I think cotton and peanuts have a good chance to be just as good as they would’ve been,” Grimes said. “For peanuts, August is the best time for rain. If you get a lot of rain in August, you usually have a big peanut crop. For cotton, you need rain all the way through [its growing season].”

Overall he said the county is in good shape.

“I still think you have the time and potential to have a really good crop,” he said.

