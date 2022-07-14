ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Williamston All-Stars preparing for state tourney

By Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer
 5 days ago
WILLIAMSTON - The 8U, 10U and 12U softball teams will represent Williamston in the Little Tar-Heel District 6, State Tournament in Smithfield.

All three teams will play their first game on Thursday, July 21 at the Smithfield Community Park.

The 8U team sealed its spot in the state tournament by beating Bear Grass in a double elimination on Saturday, July 9. Williamston 8U won 7-4 and 7-1 in back-to-back games.

Williamston 8U are scheduled to play their first game at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The Williamston 10U received an automatic bid to the states due to Bear Grass not having enough players for a 10U team.

The 10U will make their debut in the state tournament at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the 21.

Williamston 12U beat Bear Grass with ease in back-to-back games. They will play their first game at 4 pm on Thursday.

The state tournament will run through the weekend of the 23.

Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@apgenc.com.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina.

