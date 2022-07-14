This sports fact blew my mind

Shout out to the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz for joking this week about how hard it is for sports media to come up with content ideas in July.

I appreciate them for not only lending voice to the struggle, but for providing a solution with a stat that absolutely blew my mind.

Before I pass on what I heard, you should know that I do so reluctantly. The statistic that I am going to share will shed in a good light someone that I have spent nearly half of my adult life cheering against and I’m old so I’ve been rooting against this guy for a long time.

Tom Brady has played in the NFL for 20 seasons, 18 of them in the AFC. This season, he could break the record for most NFC playoff wins by a quarterback. Go ahead and read it again to make sure you are understanding it correctly. It’s not like I didn’t rewind YouTube and then look it up to ensure I wasn’t imagining things as well.

Turns out they were absolutely correct. In only his third season of NFC play, Brady is preparing to statistically take the title of most successful NFC quarterback of all time too.

In case you were wondering, only Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young and Roger Staubach have more NFC playoff wins. Favre and Young lead with 12 each.

Brady has 10, which ties him with Joe Montana. If you had told me Tom Brady has as many NFC playoff wins as Joe Montana, that statistic alone would have been wild.

Now I (and now you) know Brady already has more than guys like Drew Brees, Eli Manning, Russell Wilson, Troy Aikman and Kurt Warner. Yes, Troy Aikman is one of the most overrated quarterbacks in NFL history, but he was surrounded by talent and won a lot.

I know I’m throwing a lot of names at you, but I’m doing so in hopes that you will accurately grasp what Tom Brady has accomplished in only two years of conference play.

After reading and knowing all that you now know, I have one more statistic that the Dan Le Batard show did not reveal that I believe may be most impressive of all. Tom Brady will turn 45 years old in a few weeks.

According to an article done by Fox Sports last year regarding how freakish Tom Brady is (I’m paraphrasing), the average age for an NFL starting quarterback is 26 years old.

All of those historic names I just mentioned that he has already passed in number of NFC playoff wins, he did that between the ages of 42 and 44.

If newspapers printed emojis, I would have them insert the little dude whose head has fire and a cloud coming out of it right here. 🤯

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Carolina fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.