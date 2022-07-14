ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s Climate Rule Paused Until Trial This Fall

By Rachel McDevitt
wdiy.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s rule to limit emissions from power plants has been in effect since the beginning of the month. But StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports opponents...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 4

Charles Bear
5d ago

the only climate change I want is to get rid of every Democrat in our administration then the climate will be great and America can be great again

Reply
2
Related
wdiy.org

Homosexuality Officially Removed from Pennsylvania Crimes Code

The word “homosexuality” has officially been removed from the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Montgomery and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020. Kenny, a Montgomery County native, graduated in 2020 from Temple University with a BA in journalism and political science.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

The Pennsylvania National Guard Is Getting a Pay Raise

HARRISBURG, PA — Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) to increase the minimum daily pay for members of the Pennsylvania National Guard was signed into law this past week as part of the 2022-23 state budget. The language of Senator Muth’s Senate Bill 1286 was included as...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the state Capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc Action News

Pa. Department of State sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes - the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Greenhouse Gas#Politics State#Commonwealth Court
abc27.com

What is the Pennsylvania motto?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter. Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
wtae.com

The gas tax debate in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who uses an internal combustion engine to get from point A to point B feels the pain of high gasoline and diesel prices. "It's about time that we start thinking about the average consumer out there who has to pay for these taxes," said state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny. "And when we say 'the money should be going into the rainy day fund,' well it's raining out there for a lot of people who can't get to work, can't pay their bills."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Martens May Be Returning To The Pennsylvania Wilderness

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is considering reintroducing the American marten (Martes Americana) back into Pennsylvania woodlands. Once a common sight throughout Pennsylvania, American martens have all but disappeared from the Commonwealth in the early 1900s. Experts attribute the loss to deforestation and unregulated harvest. As part of the 2020-23 Strategic Plan, the Bureau of Wildlife Management has completed a feasibility assessment reviewing current habitat suitability, future climatic impacts, interactions with other species, and public opinion. They have deemed that reintroducing martens will cause minimal impact to other species, including predators.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Moxi the Cobot Lends a Hand at Delaware’s Christiana Hospital

A new 300-pound nurses' aide at Delaware's Christiana Hospital draws curious looks from patients, visitors and staff alike. Its name is Moxi. WHYY's Cris Barrish spent some time recently with staffers and the unusual "hire" with heart-shaped eyes. (Original air-date: 7/18/22)
DELAWARE STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Fayette, Lancaster and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy