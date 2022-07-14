Looking Back ... The Last 100 Years

Do you recognize the person in this photograph? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, to let us know and include your name and town, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com or post your information on our Facebook page.

No one reached us to identify any of the people in the July 7 Looking Back. Give us a call or drop us a note if you can tell us who anyone is.

Tammy Murphy of Pitt & Greene EMC called to identify the woman in the June 30 Looking back as Mollie Allen, who lived in Farmville and worked for the co-op as a secretary for 30 years. The man in the photo, identified by his son last week as Howard Dunn, was a member of the co-op, Murphy said. The photos was taken at the co-op’s annual meeting in 1985, Murphy said.