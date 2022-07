The ‘silly season’ in politics has arrived, when candidates pull out all the stops before the primary election to woo voters and direct attention away from their opponents. In the case of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, who is also running for Congress in the 5th Congressional District, that meant posting a video of himself with a flamethrower on social media. Editorial cartoonist John Cole satirizes Ogles’ video, predicting what the next stunt could be.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO