We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the Milwaukee Public Museum as you know it is not long for this world. Like, they plan to forever close the old one and open a new (state-of-the-art, much-smaller) one just north of the Deer District, on the corner of Sixth and Vliet in the city’s Haymarket neighborhood, in 2026. It won’t even be called Milwaukee Public Museum anymore. (A new name has yet to be announced.) If you love the old/current MPM, now’s the time to visit. (The old one will remain open until 2026.)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO