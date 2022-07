After-action reviews of stabbings at Montgomery Blair and Clarksburg high schools during the recently-completed school year were not conducted within the required 45 days. The Maryland Center for School Safety must be notified of any “critical, life-threatening incident” that takes place in a public school within 24 hours after the school learns of the incident. MCPS did notify the state in the proper time.

