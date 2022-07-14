Jim Greayer brings stories of Roman amphitheater to life in 'Colosseum'

When he was a little boy, British filmmaker Jim Greayer wanted to be a medieval knight. “Sometimes when my sisters just wanted to go to the beach or lie by the pool, we’d go off and visit a monastery on a hill, or something like that,” he says.

“I was always keen to put myself in the shoes of the people and see it through the eyes of the people back then, just imagine what it would be like to be a monk or a knight or something like that — just try to fill in the blanks of the landscape and bring those ruins back to life,” he says.

Visiting castles and monasteries and abbeys with his mom sparked a passion in him that has lasted a lifetime. “I’ve always been attracted to ancient history, Roman history, medieval history — just the parts of history that require you to re-create a world,” he says.

“I can’t be a medieval knight, but the closest I can come to it is to make a film about it.”

Well, close but no cigar. Instead Greayer has taken on the momentous task of overseeing an eight-episode docudrama about the Roman Empire. “Colosseum” premieres on the History Channel July 17, and while it portrays the agony and ecstasy of that most famous arena, it’s also about the lives of eight real people who lived during that tumultuous time.

Dogging the footsteps of these ancient folk took some serious detective work, says Greayer, 47. “Depending on who the character is, determines how much detective work was needed to fully round out those characters.”

FORAGING FOR CLUES

They haunted archeological sites and foraged for clues among the descriptive Roman mosaics. “Actually, those lesser-known characters are more satisfying because you’re having to do much more historical detective work than someone like (physician, surgeon) Galen who wrote a huge amount himself and we know a lot about him,” says Greayer.

The filmmaker, who’s supervised series like “First Ladies,” “Eight Days that Made Rome” and “Worlds Greatest Mountains,” says the most difficult part of “Colosseum” was creating two narratives simultaneously.

“It’s almost like running two productions at once,” he says, “you’re running a documentary and a drama — they both have quite different needs. One is you’re trying to create a scripted drama and pull off a drama production. On the other hand, you’re trying to research the history, shoot interviews (with various historians) and bring it all together. So, it’s quite a lot to juggle to keep both of those things going in a single production.”

The project took two years and was complicated by the onslaught of COVID-19. The sets utilized as many as 1,000 extras, though not all at once. “Finding extras was a big challenge in time of COVID,” recalls Greayer.

“We would always make sure for the big crowd scenes we’d have at least 100-150 extras, but with visual effects you can replicate them, multiply them many times. But in a time of COVID it was an ambitious project to do.

“It involved not just crowds, but crowds of excitable people shouting, cheering, jostling each other — that was a really challenging thing to do with COVID protocols,” he says. “We had to be super, super cautious about that stuff.”

Filmed partially in Italy, much of the series was shot in a town called Ouarzazate in Morocco. “Morocco it’s a great place; the weather’s amazing. It also has an ancient world feeling,” says Greayer.

“It’s a big filmmaking town just south of the Atlas Mountains, parts of ‘Gladiator’ was shot there. ‘Kingdom of Heaven,’ Ridley Scott’s film, was shot there. (As was ‘Lawrence of Arabia.’) There’s about five studios there, people have built different ancient world sets. Because it’s very dry the sets are not subject to weather and wind, so people come back here year after year and film different ancient worlds.”

Greayer’s first job right out of college was with the History Channel, which was just gaining a foothold in the U.K. at the time.

“I sent out a million letters to production companies and only got one response, and that was from the History Channel which was staffed with lots of film school grads and people who had long careers in TV — but not much history. So, I was brought on as a kind of ‘runner,’ my job was to know a bit of history. They would teach me filmmaking and I would teach them history.” The rest, as they say, is “history.”