Top 5 Shows of the Week

Washington, DC — GALA Hispanic Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director and Co-Founder Hugo Medrano proudly announces an Illuminating, Affirming & Hilarious 2022-2023 Season. “As we emerge from the pandemic, the ‘Big Lie’, and the increase in racial and gun violence,” states Mr. Medrano, “our 47th season provides a welcome respite to revel in stories that illuminate and affirm the human spirit with humor and laughter. “We will continue to bring you the best of the Latino performing arts—from a modern version of a classic zarzuela about an independent-minded woman who exposes the hypocrisies of men and love; to a neighborly clash over a long-standing fence line that reveals racial, cultural and generational differences; to a house full of hilarious ghostly characters trying to hold on to the past; to a musical revue celebrating the rhythms and rituals of the Afro-Peruvian legacy.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO