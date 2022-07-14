CollegeWeekends: Developers of Platform For Matching Lodging Rentals With College Visitors, Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign
Chesapeake, VA – July 14th, 2022 – CollegeWeekends, a short-term rental platform that connects visitors to lodging rentals in college town markets across the U.S., has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. The company is raising funds to expand into more markets, continue to add additional features and increase brand...business.woonsocketcall.com
