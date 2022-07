Choice of more than 20 cryptocurrencies and more than 50 international fiat currencies. BTC-Vibe is a flexible and highly functional asset trading platform that makes market access easy and convenient. It keeps things simple with its practices and controls, making it as beginner friendly as possible. The overall feeling of the platform is function-focused and encouraging, but it does lack a little in the customer service department. That said, the software is so impressive that users rarely have much to complain about.

