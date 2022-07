The Staley School of Leadership Studies bid farewell Friday to visitors from the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship class. The flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative, Kansas State University’s Staley School has hosted cohorts for the 6-week leadership institute since 2016. This year saw 24 fellows from across the African continent come to Manhattan to study civic engagement through volunteering, meeting with state and local elected leaders, as well as visiting with officials from non-profits and businesses throughout the region.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO