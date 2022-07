If you’re a Big Brother fan, then you’re probably very excited that the show’s 24th season has finally kicked off. As with every other season, it’s already clear that it’s going to be a fun, exciting, and competitive game. Needless to say, not everybody is going to be able to handle that. However, one of this season’s house guests, Michael Bruner, isn’t afraid to do anything he needs to do to make it to the end and go home with $750,000 in his bank account. Even though the season just started, Michael is already becoming popular among viewers and there are lots of people rooting for him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Bruner.

