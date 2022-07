Oregonians in a mental health crisis have an easy new resource to get help: 988. On Saturday, the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches to connect those who call, text or go online to counselors trained in helping people in a crisis. Counselors will be available 24 hours a day, every day of the week, and they’ll be bilingual, with services in English and Spanish. Counselors also will have interpreters for more than 150 other languages.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO