ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

100% pure rip-off? New Zealand voted second-worst place to move to

By Tess McClure in Auckland
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DCae_0gf6oJzW00
A passenger gets a rare freebie on arriving at Wellington airport, New Zealand. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand has been ranked second-worst place in the world to move by immigrants, according to a survey.

The expatriate networking organisation InterNations surveyed nearly 12,000 respondents of 177 different nationalities, living in 181 countries. Respondents were asked how their new homes performed on factors including quality of life, cost of living, safety, financial outlook, bureuacracy, and ease of fitting in.

In a resulting ranking of 52 countries – those for whom there was a large enough sample size – Aotearoa New Zealand ranked in the doldrums, at 51. It was beaten to the bottom by Kuwait.

Related: More people leaving New Zealand than entering as young flee high cost of living

Australia was ranked ninth best overall – people arriving were far more likely to rate the economy positively, feel that they were fairly compensated for work, or think they had fair working hours.

New Zealand’s poor ranking may come as something of a surprise. During the pandemic, some of its cities were rated the world’s most livable , and “moving to New Zealand” has become a common catch-cry among Americans dissatisfied with their own country’s political outlook.

The country’s poor showing was attributed to lower wages and high cost of living. New Zealand was the worst-performing country in the survey’s personal finance measure: 49% of respondents said their disposable household income was not enough to lead a comfortable life, compared with 28% globally. For general cost of living, 75% rated the country negatively, compared with 35% globally.

New Zealand also ranked below global averages for respondents feeling fairly paid for their work, seeing a purpose in their work or liking their working hours. “The cost of living is too high here in comparison to the salaries,” one survey respondent from Botswana said. An expat from India was concerned about the “growing divide between the rich and poor”.

New Zealand is in the midst of what opposition politicians have dubbed a “cost of living crisis”, with rising costs for groceries, petrol and housing.

Its strongest suit was the outdoors – environment and climate was the only metric on which New Zealand ranked in the top half of countries. Its natural environment was loved by 95% of those arriving, compare with 83% globally – and on opportunities for recreational sports it ranked 84%, versus 75% elsewhere.

Mexico was ranked first in the survey, with particularly high scores for personal finance and the ease of settling in. Filling out the top five were Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Yes, Britain had a heatwave in 1976. No, it was nothing like the crisis we’re in now

I’m too young to remember the 1976 heatwave. But as a climate scientist, I’m tired of hearing about why it means we shouldn’t take the climate crisis seriously. 1976 was undeniably a hot summer. A really hot summer, in fact. Temperatures topped 32C (89.6F)somewhere in the UK for 15 days on the trot, climbing to a maximum of 35.9C on 3 July. But in many ways it was nothing like the heatwave we’re enduring right now.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Internations#Aotearoa New Zealand#Americans
The Guardian

My ex-wife had an affair. How can I cope with my anger?

The question My six-year marriage came to an end after my ex-wife started an affair. At couples counselling I learned that when our eldest started school, my wife began getting attention from a few of the school dads. This excited her, but also made her aware that she couldn’t reciprocate because she was in a monogamous relationship. She began to resent me and our marriage – it wasn’t so much that she wanted another relationship, more that she wanted to experience the heady rush of a new relationship. She became infatuated with one particular dad and they began an affair. We had both couples and individual counselling. My ex soon felt “judged” and stopped attending. When I became upset about our marriage falling apart, she said she sympathised, but then told me I was just using “emotional blackmail”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Australia
The Guardian

Zelenskiy fires Ukraine’s spy chief and top state prosecutor

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired the head of Ukraine’s powerful domestic security agency, the SBU, and the state prosecutor general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies. Sunday’s abrupt sackings of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and the prosecutor general,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Duo banned from World Athletics Championships for doping offences

The first World Athletics Championships in America has been rocked after a rising US 400m star was kicked out for tampering with the anti-doping process, while a top Kenyan runner, who has won the Boston and Chicago marathons, was also suspended after testing positive. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed on...
SPORTS
The Guardian

‘A baby needed a family’: how a same-sex couple became one of Germany’s first to adopt

My childhood fantasy, whenever there was an unexpected knock at the door, was that Charles and Diana had had a breakdown on the A road that ran outside our house and needed a bed for the night. Subsequently, I was always mortified when the door opened on a grinning friend of my parents or some pre-GPS driver lost in the black Oxfordshire countryside. This huge disparity between reality and the grandiose expectations I was able to conjure up in milliseconds has never left me.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Why are Democratic billionaires backing white candidates over better candidates of color?

The 2022 Democratic primaries have seen a surge of white billionaires, ostensibly Democrats, throwing their weight – and their money – around to try to boost the fortunes of hand-picked, under-qualified white men running against candidates of color. They are doing this despite the candidates of color often being more experienced and better suited to both win and govern in a period of fractious racial conflict where democracy itself is under ferocious attack. With white billionaire friends like these, progressives and Democrats are likely to lose political power and also set back the cause of racial justice in this country.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
87K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy