'Hammered Drunk' Police Chief Shown Failing Sobriety Test Not Yet Charged

By Jake Thomas
 5 days ago
"How does it look if I don't do my job? I'm going to be honest, sir, this is a really bad position you're putting me in," the officer...

Squirt Russell
5d ago

not yet charged?...we the people are tired of police having no accountability!...if it were me i wouldve been charged right there

Dennis E Mathis
5d ago

it's easier for the City Council to control them. They know what they want so they have full control. They been doing it for years. The good old boys

MrWicked98
5d ago

Sounds like normal police procedure to me. One set of rules for them, one set of rules for the rest of us.

