SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday morning near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the department announced Monday. The shooting was reported at around 6 a.m. Friday on the 2100 block of Monterey Road just north of the fairgrounds. San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO