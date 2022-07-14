ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives look for more victims after Fresno teacher’s aide arrested

By Juanita Adame
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Kevin Juarez, a teacher’s aide at Storey Elementary School, on Wednesday morning.

“He was working at Storey Elementary in Fresno, his basic duties were to go in during the noon hour, supervise the kids as the teachers broke for lunch,” said Tony Botti, the PIO for the sheriff’s office. “It appears that he established at least one relationship, an inappropriate relationship with a child during his time in that classroom.”

Botti said they received a tip about Juarez having conversations with the student.

“Apparently Juarez started to strike up conversations with this girl primarily through a social media app he would use some different language with her that wasn’t really appropriate for a younger child,” Botti said.

Detectives are now reaching out to other parents who have children at the school that may have had contact with Juarez.

“Do your kids come and talk to you, maybe they had an uncomfortable situation with Mr. Juarez so that’s what we’re really looking at right now,” Botti said. “We want to hold Juarez accountable for as much as possible.”

Juarez was arrested on charges of molesting and annoying a child and was booked into the Fresno County Jail. He was released a short time later with a notice to appear in court.

Anyone with information on Juarez is asked to call Sergeant Ericka Rascon at (559) 600-8144.

