Portage Co. law enforcement respond, clear active situation late Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a burglary at Fleet Farm in Wausau. Wausau Police said the alarm to the property was triggered at 12:30 a.m. Lt. John Phillips said there was forced entry to the building. He said no firearms or ammunition was taken. However, other merchandise was taken.
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old Grand Marsh woman could face charges in a fatal accident that happened Saturday northeast of Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said around 7 a.m. on July 16, crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the town of Dell Prairie.
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating what looks to be an ATM that was hit by a vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Chase Bank on East Northland Ave. and Bullard Road. Authorities told Action 2 News that the...
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin Dells woman was killed in a crash south of Adams Saturday night, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. The single-vehicle rollover crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Fawn Avenue in the town of Easton.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies were led on a short vehicle chase after responding to an underage drinking party Friday night. The sheriff’s office says at about 10:25 p.m., an underage drinking party on Bestul Road in Scandinavia was reported. It was reported the party invite was spread through Snapchat to about 300 juveniles.
A 58-year-old man convicted in January of intentionally crashing his vehicle into a police officer before embarking on a 10-mile high speed chase was sentenced Friday and will spend more than a decade in prison. Dan W. Willison, of Curtiss, was charged in July 2015 with first degree recklessly endangering...
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A porta-potty was burned to the ground over the weekend in Winnebago County at a local boat landing. The Lake Poygan Boat Landing in the Town of Winneconne is without its porta-potty after being burnt to a crisp. Officials with the Winnebago County Parks wrote on Facebook that they believe the incident happened on Friday afternoon, Friday night, or Saturday.
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new records specialist on June 27. Rosholt-native Tammy Henderson was sworn in to the role by Sheriff Mike Lukas before a roomful of deputies and other staff from PCSO. Henderson’s background involves longtime work with Lamers Bus Lines, Inc., where she worked...
An incident occurred at an event taking place at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville this past Saturday night. (7/16) According to Matt Meyer - Fire Chief, City of Neillsville. During the event, a participant's vehicle continued on down the raceway after crossing the finish line. The vehicle then struck some trees, causing the vehicle to roll.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) – A Little Chute pool is set to reopen Tuesday morning after hours were cut short on Monday afternoon. It wasn’t a scene out of Caddyshack, and it wasn’t a candy bar. The Village of Little Chute posting on Facebook that Doyle Pool...
WESTFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Marquette County told authorities that a suspect held her at knifepoint and stole money from a store she worked at, but it turned out it was her husband and she was in on it. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office provided more information...
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
